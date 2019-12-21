More than 160 weapons seized or surrendered to Lincolnshire Police in campaign

More than 160 weapons have now been either seized or surrendered as part of Lincolnshire Police’s Operation Raptor, an ongoing campaign to tackle weapons offences.

A total of 123 arrests have also been made since the campaign was launched, in October, and several warrants have been executed, says the force.

Operation Raptor is being rolled out across the county after initial successes. EMN-191220-182545001

Originally launched in the west of the county, it will be adopted across Lincolnshire following significant successes.

Among the weapons most recently surrendered were several knives (pictured) which were handed in at the police station on South Park, Lincoln.

Raids have also been carried out in other locations in the county including flats in Sleaford.

Detective Chief Inspector Sep Myers said: “We have noticed a significant reduction in the number of serious offences involving weapons since Operation Raptor was launched, but this does not mean that our work stops.

“This is an ongoing operation in which we will constantly target those who possess and use weapons, across the county.

“Almost 70 weapons have been handed in by the public at our police stations, which means they are guaranteed not to fall into the hands of a criminal.

“Lincolnshire is a safe place to live and we want it to remain that way, so I would encourage anyone who has information about weapons offences to contact us.”

In addition to the arrests, officers have carried out weapons checks at bars and nightclubs and worked with schools to talk about the dangers of carrying weapons.

As part of Operation Raptor, a weapon surrender is in place. Members of the public can take weapons to the main police stations in the county.

You can find out more about the surrender here: https://www.lincs.police.uk/news-campaigns/news/2019/operation-raptor-weapons-surrender-is-launched/

If you have information about weapons offences, or need support, call 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.