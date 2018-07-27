More support for victims of domestic abuse in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire County Council has recently recommissioned support services for those experiencing domestic abuse.

As of next Wednesday (August 1), the provider of these services will be West Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service (WLDAS).

WLDAS will provide a county-wide support service enabling residents to access consistent provision wherever they live in Lincolnshire.

Referrals to the service for support will primarily be through signposting and referrals to WLDAS by any agency/organisation, or through self-referral.

WLDAS can be contacted on 01522 510041 or by accessing and completing the referral form at www.wldas.org.uk.

Councillor Barry Young, executive councillor for community safety at the county council, said: “As part of the recommissioning, I’m pleased to be able to announce that the council is also investing an additional £150,000 in some new support services, including a specialist worker within hospitals, and a targeted service for children and young people where their parent is already receiving support.

“We’ll be able to give more information about these services when they launch later in the year.”