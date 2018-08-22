More sandbags appear in River Rase but EA will remove them

The Environment Agency (EA) has confirmed that sandbags will be removed from the River Rase later this year.

It comes as Market Rasen resident Richard Brookes has once more called on the EA to resolve the issue after more sandbags have been added.

Sandbags were first placed in the river in 2016.

In April, the EA - which is responsible for the River Rase - said: “We have discussed the situation on the River Rase with the landowner and have come to a mutual agreement of carrying out work during the summer to improve the habitat on the riverbank.

“It is planned to use some of the material in the sandbags to help create a woody habitat by installing willow hurdles.

“We are fully aware of the importance of the riverside to local people and are committed to improving this area and will adhere to all environmental considerations when carrying out the work.”

With the end of summer nearing, Mr Brookes contacted the Rasen Mail to say that to date, nothing has been done.

An EA spokesman said: “Our contractors will be completing weed control works on the River Rase in September.

“After these weed control works have been completed, our teams will be going out to the site as soon as possible to remove the sandbags and create woody habitats along the river bank.”

In response, Mr Brookes said: “Having first stated the sacks would be removed and willow hurdles would be installed in the summer, it’s a little disappointing it seems the work won’t now be completed until later.

“However, it’s encouraging weed control work is being undertaken and I have faith in the EA to complete all of the works they have committed to undertake.”