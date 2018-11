Three more good causes have benefitted from the Bags of Help scheme at the Tesco store in Market Rasen.

The latest payout is from the collections in July and August.

Taking the largest share was the Reading Room in Binbrook, with representatives Mike Kaynes and Barbara White going along to collect the cheque.

The money will be used for their ongoing refurbishment project.

Awarded £1,200 was Caistor Hedgehog Care, while the Rock Foundation, also at Caistor, received £1,000.