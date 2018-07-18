The monthly column from Market Rasen Town Council with updates on key issues affecting the town.

• SKATE PARK

In early spring 2017, the Town Council had to remove some of the ramps from the Skate Park in Mill Road on health and safety grounds.

At the Town Meeting in April, the young people made it clear that this left the facility well below standard and wanted to know what the council was going to do about it.

Working with the young people and other local residents, over £80,000 was raised by the autumn and the process of installing a new modern skate park started.

As I write, the first new ramps have been installed and, all going well, the skate park will be fully operational today, Wednesday July 18.

A positive example of what can be achieved when the community has a clear vision and works together.

• LEISURE

The time is now right for the Rasen community to work together and bring an integrated sports facility to the old playing field between the primary school and The Limes Hotel.

West Lindsey District Council has announced it is to build a new leisure centre - sports hall, fitness suite and a general activities (aerobics) room and full size hard playing surface - on the site.

This will allow users access to the facilities during the day time and not just evenings and weekends as now.

It will also mean that 11- a-side teams can use the hard playing areas.

Residents were not happy that the original press releases regarding the new sports facility did not mention swimming facilities.

The online petition, council meeting on July 4 and public meeting on Friday July 13, with a second to be held on Saturday July 21 at 10am in The Festival Hall, made it clear that Rasen residents need and want a swimming pool, as well as new dry facilities.

As a result WLDC has confirmed that the final plans for the new facilities will include a swimming pool, although it has said at the moment it will not be built until a positive business case for the pool is established.

The town council pledges to work with residents to ensure that possibility of a pool on this site is not lost and that an economic plan, as well as a health and welfare case, is forthcoming for the pool.

The aim is to get a pool as soon as possible – at the same time as the new facility in the summer of 2020 or soon after.

• Market Rasen Town Council is based in The Old Police Station.

Offices are open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10.30am to 1pm.

Contact number 01673 842479; email townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk .

To find out more about your town council visit their website: parishes.lincolnshire.gov.uk/MarketRasen