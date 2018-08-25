Monster family fun day to take place at Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral is hosting a monster family fun day before the summer holidays draw to an end.

On September 1, from 1pm, families are invited to go along to the Cathedral for the ‘Family Monsters WOW day’ event, which will feature lots of fun activities inspired by the strange beasts, mega-monsters and creepy creatures inside and outside the Cathedral walls.

Fun with the activity trolley at Lincoln Cathedral EMN-180821-064925001

The event will give children the opportunity to take a ‘monster good and evil’ trail around the Cathedral to see if they can identify signs of good and evil hidden around the carvings and statues.

Other hands-on activities families can participate in include designing a sea-monster collage based on the fantastical beast imagery in the Wren library, making a clay monster and helping to create a giant sea-monster in the Nave.

There will also be a story time session and ‘spot the Lincoln imp’ activity before the day ends with a service in St Hugh’s Choir.

The event is being facilitated by the Lincoln Cathedral Connected team thanks to funding received from the National Lottery.

Lincoln Cathedral Connected is a Heritage Lottery Funded project with the aim to improve the Cathedral’s setting and visitor experience.

Education outreach officer at Lincoln Cathedral, Sally Bleasdale, said: “Lincoln is lucky to have such a rich historical culture on its doorstep and we love finding new ways to engage families with the Cathedral’s stories, archaeology and architecture through activities.

“We are very excited for the upcoming monster WOW day and hope the children are both educated and entertained.

“We look forward to welcoming families from Lincoln and further afield.”

The WOW day event is included in the Cathedral’s normal entry charge and family tickets are available.

For families that can’t make the WOW day, the Cathedral is also hosting a number of memorable story time sessions in the Cloister, where the education team uses props and imagination to bring stories to life in addition to guiding a themed craft activity and trail for children five and under.

Throughout the week, complimentary explorer backpacks are available for children to borrow from the welcome desk as they explore the Cathedral, equipped with booklets, information, replica items, puzzles, challenges and even real artefacts.

There is also an activity trolley located behind the information desk with costumes, books, puppets and other toys relating to the Cathedral to keep children entertained during their visit.

Admission to the Cathedral is £8 for adults (£6.40 concession) and £4.80 for children aged 5 to 16. A family ticket for two adults and up to three children costs £20.80.

There is also an option to purchase a joint Cathedral and Castle ticket at £17.20 (£13.90) and £9.60, with the family ticket £44.

Full details can be found at lincolncathedral.com