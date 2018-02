This atmospheric image shows the early mist hovering over the land next to Papermill Lane in Tealby.

The road takes a steady descent from Bully Hill Top and this spot - on a clear day - gives an excellent view of the road and village below.

Mist collects here due to the many water courses crossing the area.

In fact, its abundant streams of good water supplied 14 watermills in days gone by and in later years paper was milled there - hence the name.