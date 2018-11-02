Mindfulness set to get people thinking at monthly session

There is a change of direction for the latest in the series of Thinking Sessions being held in the area.

This month’s session focused on musicology - on the roots of blues and jazz - while next month, the topic is more psychology.

It can be easy to rush through life without stopping to notice much.

Paying more attention to the present moment – to your own thoughts and feelings, and to the world around you – can help improve your mental wellbeing.

Richard King will be leading a session on mindfulness - what it is, and why it is useful.

He teaches mindfulness to school pupils and people, supported by the charity Crisis.

At this session, which will be held in the Bottle & Glass at Scothern on Monday, November 12, he will introduce the concept and how it can help everybody.

Included, will be information on how the brain works, to understand the practice from a scientific point of view.

Whether you already make mindfulness a part of your life, or have no idea what it means, Richard says everyone will benefit from this session.

The regular monthly Thinking Sessions are organised by the Witham Branch of the Labour Party, but are open to all. Go along at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

There is a suggested donation of £2 on the door and there will also be a raffle.