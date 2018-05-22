Middle Rasen snow hero recognised at awards

A Middle Rasen farmer who escorted ambulances during the snow has been recognised for his heroic efforts at a special awards ceremony.

Pete Sellars was announced as runner up in the ‘individual member of the public’ category at the Lincolnshire Snow Heroes awards night at Hemswell Court last Thursday.

Pete, described as a ‘real gem’, rescued people from the snow, escorted ambulances and people to work, and cleared roads.

Those who know him said ‘nothing was too much trouble for him’, and ‘he didn’t have to help but offered anyway’.

Pete said: “I wasn’t really expecting it [the award].

“Everyone mucks in and does what’s needed to be done at the time.

“Some people have done some fairly amazing things. I only did things I think anyone would do.

“A lot of people did stuff that wasn’t recognised, as well.

“I wouldn’t think twice about doing it again.

“Any time of year anything can happen. I would help people out no matter what it was.”

The awards were organised by the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum (LRF), which is a multi-agency group that works together in the event of such emergency situations.

Members of the LRF asked the public to nominate their snow heroes like Pete after hearing about so many remarkable stories of help and support during the bad weather.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Bill Skelly, chairman of the LRF, said: “We received so many nominations for each of these awards and it’s been nothing short of a nearly impossible task deciding who the awards should go to because each of the nominees were so deserving.

“Tonight has been a chance to say thank you and to let people know that we are incredibly grateful for their help and support during what was a very unusual and extreme situation and, not only that, to celebrate the wonderful people who make us proud to live in Lincolnshire.”