Middle Rasen Gala given the go-ahead

Despite concerns over the current roadworks in Middle Rasen, organisers of this Saturday’s charity gala and dog show have confirmed the event will go ahead as planned.

Gala spokesman Anne Crawforth said: “We have been given assurances by the local authority and the contractors currently working on the roadworks that there will be access along the A631 and Wilkinson Drive on Gala Day.”

The event will run from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, September 22.

Unfortunately, due to lack of volunteers, the archery has been cancelled, but there will still be plenty for all ages to enjoy, from an inflateable assault course to a magician, classic cars and ukulele band.

The dog agility will run from 11am to 1.30pm and the fun dog show will start at 2pm.

There will also be children’s races at 1.30pm and a raffle for quality prizes.