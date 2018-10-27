Methodist Harvest Festival

A full schoolroom at Market Rasen Methodist Church enjoyed a Harvest Festival supper and an entertaining auction of produce afterwards.

Methodist Minister the Rev Anne Coates said: “It was a big community effort and we especially thank auctioneer Nick Sharp who had us all laughing.”

The event raised £150 and this will go to All We Can, the Methodist fund for disaster relief and aid.

Auctioneer Nick Sharp is pictured right, with helpers and successful bidders, from left, Joy Oxborrow, Joan Saundby, Rosie Brumpton, Elizabeth Campbell, Jill Sellers, the Rev Anne Coates (and seated) Viv and Mick Harper.