Met Office issued upgraded Amber weather warning for 'heavy snow' in Lincolnshire this weekend

The Met Office has today upgraded Lincolnshire's weather warning for snow from yellow to an amber warning, spanning Saturday and Sunday.

From Friday afternoon temperatures will plummet as the Beast from the East makes a return.

Amber weather warning for snow issued for Lincolnshire

A band of rain moving across the country tomorrow will turn to snow as the day progresses, especially over high ground.

Weather warning

The weather warning for Friday states: "A band of rain and hill snow will increasingly turn to snow through late Friday afternoon and evening.

"As this band moves south-westwards, ice will form in places where skies clear.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Icy patches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

Saturday and Sunday are expected to see a continuation of snow showers as bitterly cold winds bring freezing temperatures from Scandinavia.

Saturday's and Sunday's warnings state: "Snow showers are expected to become more frequent through Saturday evening and night with icy patches also developing on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"Strong easterly winds will lead to some temporary blizzard conditions and drifting of snow.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers. Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely. There is a chance that some rural communities will be cut off. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected."

The warnings are in place across Lincolnshire between 4pm and 9am Saturday into Sunday.