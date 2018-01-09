Men arrested and dogs seized after hare coursing near Louth and Rasen

Lincolnshire Police have made a number of arrests - and seized three dogs - following allegations of hare coursing in Marshchapel and West Barkwith.

Yesterday morning (Monday), four men from the Rochdale, Bradford and Lancashire areas were reported for summons following an allegation of hare coursing in Marshchapel, near Louth.

Later the same day, two men were arrested in West Barkwith, near Market Rasen. Three dogs were also seized. The men were two of the group that had been reported earlier at Marshchapel, and they have been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed hare coursing at either of these locations is requested to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 184 of January 8.