Meeting to progress allotments for Rasen

A second public meeting has been organised to help advance new allotments within Market Rasen.

The meeting will take place tomorrow (Wednesday,February 19) at 6pm in the committee room of the Festival Hall.

Anyone who is interested in helping form a group to work with the town council and take the plans forward is invited to attend, as well as anyone who would be interested in an allotment and just wants to find out more.

Earlier this month, an initial meeting was held to establish possible areas for the allotments.

As reported in last week’s Market Rasen Mail, it was decided to try and get the project up and running as soon as possible by looking at the possibility of providing temporary allotments on land in Willingham Road’s De Aston Field, which is currently set aside for a future extension to the town’s cemetery.

Coun Stephen Bunney, who is leading the allotment project, said the first meeting had been ‘very encouraging’.

He continued: “It was a very positive meeting and the decision was made to look at developing permanent allotments in time, but in the meantime to create some form of temporary scheme, so we can get people growing vegetables etc as soon as possible.

“The next stage is to look at getting a group together to look at how we go ahead with this project.”

•Anyone unable to make the meeting, but is interested in the project, should contact the town clerk.