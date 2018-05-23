Matt ready to boost active communities across West Lindsey

A step forward has been taken to improve health and wellbeing across the district, with the appointment of the area’s first ever Active Communities Manager.

Matt Snee, Active Communities Manager at Everyone Active, is now urging organisations and community groups across West Lindsey – particularly in more rural areas – to contact him as he works on the start of a major ‘outreach’ plan.

The plan has been pioneered by Matt’s employers Everyone Active, and West Lindsey District Council, as they forge ahead with their multi-million-pound vision to transform the health of residents.

Between now and September, Matt will be visiting groups and individuals to formulate an Active Communities Programme.

With plans for a new dry leisure facility in Market Rasen, Matt is particularly keen to work with people in the area.

He said: “Over the next month or so, I want to focus on how we can all work together to overcome some of the traditional barriers that prevent people getting out and active.

“Rather than putting on programmes that people may or may not enjoy, I am very keen to visit existing groups and see what works and what doesn’t, getting a real flavour of what people want.”

Matt has already visited some of the district’s Health Walks, which have featured as part of the Loving a Healthy Life campaign and is working with Peggy’s Place - a Gainsborough-based weekly support group for those living with dementia and their families.

Supporting the work of Matt and the Everyone Active team, West Lindsey District Councillor and chair of its Prosperous Communities Committee, Sheila Bibb, said: “We know that in areas of West Lindsey we have worryingly high levels of obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Coupled with that, we are aware that a high percentage of our residents do not have access to our fitness and leisure facilities.

“Something has to change and our plans alongside Everyone Active are central to that change.”

Matt would like to hear from interested clubs, organisations and individuals.

Email him at MattSnee@everyoneactive.com or call 01427 615169.