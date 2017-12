A fundraising Christmas party and a Ladies’ Evening have raised £720 for Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

The events were organised by Alastair Huteson and his wife Diane, while Alastair was the Worshipful Master of the St Matthew Freemasons’ Lodge in Barton-upon-Humber between November 2016 and November 2017.

Alastair (left) and Diane (right) are pictured presenting the cheque to Hospice Fundraiser Anne Millett at the hospice in Scunthorpe’s Burringham Road.