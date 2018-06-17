Market Rasen Salvation Army set to celebrate 24 years service

Market Rasen’s Salvation Army is set to celebrate this month as they mark 24 years service to the town.

The centre in the town’s John Street will be a hive of activity from June 22 to 24.

The fun will begin on the Friday evening with a performance from Tom Elliott, who will be bringing comedy, illusion and inspiration.

Tickets for the evening cost £5 each and are available from the cafe, shop or Envoy Terence Carpenter on 07948 998507.

Saturday evening, from 6.30pm, sees a more traditional celebration, featuring the Gainsborough Salvation Army Band and Songsters.

The weekend will be rounded off with morning worship at 10.30am on the Sunday, led by Howard Webber, followed by a fellowship lunch at 11.45am and then a praise meeting at 2.30pm, with lots of music and activity.

The lunch is free, but it would be appreciated if people would book in.

Territorial Envoy Terence Carpenter said: “We welcome anyone to come and join in our celebrations.

“What is really nice about the weekend is that we will be welcoming back Howard and Judy Webber.

“As a Major in the Salvation Army, Howard established the Salvation Army on this site.

“It will be great for them to be able to renew acquaintances with those they knew when they were here.”