Market Rasen mayor hits out at play park vandals

Market Rasen Mayor Councillor John Matthews has hit out after two play parks in the town were vandalised.

Parks at Bell Playing Fields and Mill Playing Fields - both owned by Market Rasen Town Council - have been targetted.

More damage to equipment at Bells Playing Field. EMN-180720-093947001

Clerk to the town council, Faye Lambkin-Smith, told the Rasen Mail that over the past few months the amount of vandalism to equipment on the playing fields had increased.

Ms Lambkin Smith said: “This has ranged from graffiti on the new hard surface at the Skate Park and play equipment damaged most recently.”

Now Coun Matthews condemned the actions of the vandals.

Coun Matthews said: “The damage on Mill Road was the young people trying to unbolt fence sections to the hard surface play area.

“They were unsuccessful, but it could have posed a danger if not corrected.

“Bell Park was simple vandalism - the head of a rocking horse, made of very strong material, was deliberately torn off.

“This (vandalism) was discussed at the town council meeting on Wednesday, July 18, and it is our opinion that a minority are spoiling things for the rest of the community.

“We, the council, have invested a lot of money to provide nice facilities for children and teenagers alike.

“Any damage costs money and this can only have an impact on the tax payer.”

Coun Matthews also stressed that if damage continues, the facilities provided by the town council could be lost all together.

He added; “This equipment is very expensive and if things are broken beyond repair they (young people) will lose them.

“So, look after the multi use games area (a site with various pitches, goals and hoops), look after the infant play equipment and look after the skatepark.

“If anyone wishes to report, in confidence, any acts of vandalism they may do so to the police or the Town Clerk.”

The Rasen Mail contacted Lincolnshire Police for a comment.

A spokesman said they have no record of damage at either playing field.