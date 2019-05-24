MARKET RASEN FIRE: ‘We can’t thank people enough’ - Mattu’s ‘overwhelmed’ by community support

For a quarter of a century Mattu’s Premier Store has been serving its loyal customers in Market Rasen.

But in the early hours of this morning (Friday) a huge blaze ripped through the Union Street store.

Jinny Mattu - who works at the shop, which is owned by his dad - said: “It’s ruined the whole shop.

It’s not nice.

“We’re waiting for the investigations.

“We’re all as you could expect.

“It’s not good. We’re stressed out.

“We just had a burglary last month so it’s not ideal.

“We’re not allowed in until the investigations have finished.

“It’s been there 25 years as ours.

“We’ve had lots of help offered - we can’t thank people enough.

“It’s overwhelming.

“People came out when you need them most.”

Ida Franklin from the Salvation Army is one of those people supporting the community.

She said she and her colleagues had been offering hot drinks to the emergency services and those affected by the incident.

She said: “They’ve been here all night. It’s a little break and something to keep them going.”