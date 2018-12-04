Market Rasen Action Group branches out

A group set up to campaign for a swimming pool in Market Rasen is branching out in support of one of the town’s festive traditions.

Market Rasen Action Group is running a series of raffles in support of the town’s Christmas Tree Committee.

The raffles are being run through social media, with prizes donated by local businesses.

MRAG vice chairman Julie Lambie said: “The committee supplies the town’s tree and helps Santa visit the market place on Christmas Eve.

“This beautiful tradition has taken place for 68 years and is funded solely by volunteers of The Christmas Tree Committee and donations received by the public.

“We wanted to do our bit to support them.”

MRAG put out a request to businesses for prizes and within a couple of hours a number of goods and vouchers had been donated.

A limited number of tickets are available for each raffle, which features a product from a town business or gift voucher to be spent in the town.

A number of raffles have already been completed, but there is still plenty more to come.

Visit the Market Rasen Action Group Facebook page for information on how to take part.

The group has also had a generous donation of a 30-minute microlight flight, which is the prize in a separate raffle.

Tickets will be on sale in selected shops in the town, and also on Christmas Eve in the Market Place, with Father Christmas picking the winner at around 5.30pm, after he has met the children.

Julie said: “We are really grateful to Touches Beauty Salon and Beaver Meadow Nursery for donating the flight, which I am sure is going to be make someone’s Christmas extra special.

“Tickets will be on sale at Touches - Holistic Health and Beauty in Market Rasen, Market Rasen Pet Centre and Undies and Overs, Rasen Hardware and DIY and Vonny’s Ladies Fashion & Sunbed Studio, with all proceeds going to the tree committee funds, so please support us.”