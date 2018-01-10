Market Rasen: 50-home plan for Gainsborough Road

Plans for 50 houses on land in Market Rasen’s Gainsborough Road are on the agenda for for discussion at tonight’s (Wednesday) meeting of Market Rasen Town Council’s planning and development committee.

The application is a resubmission of plans previously submitted in December 2016 for 61 houses, but subsequently withdrawn by the applicants.

The committee will also be looking at an application for three homes on land to the rear of 11 to 15 Oxford Street.

The meeting takes place in the committee room of the Festival Hall, starting at 6pm.

A full meeting of the council will follow, starting at 7pm with a public participation session.

Included on the agenda are updates on the skate park, De Aston Field, as well as discussion and consideration on the paper on Market Rasen Vision and Strategy to Encourage Economic Development.

Other agenda items include a review of Market Place proposals, discussion on the A631 as a major network and the request for traffic calming measure support in Union Street.