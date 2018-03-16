Mandy brewing up new venture for Rasen station

Work on the renovation of Market Rasen’s station building is storming ahead and the first tenant has already signed up.

Rasen resident Mandy Wilton saw the potential of the heritage building and is getting ready to fulfil a long-held dream.

Although the plans were for the building to form offices, two of the allocated spaces are being made into one to create a coffee shop.

Mrs Wilton said: “I have wanted to do something like this for quite a while and I had a bit of a lightbulb moment when I saw the premises here.

“I am a regular train user and have often thought I could do with a coffee while standing out in the cold on the platform.

“This is a lovely building and when it is finished it will be fantastic, so I can’t wait to open.”

The coffee shop - which will be called Platform 2 - is a new venture for Mrs Wilton, and she hopes to open as soon as possible.

She said: “I will be running the coffee shop with my daughter Stacey, but in the future we may look at employing more people.

“We also want to use local produce as much as possible, so we are looking into working with a local homebaker for cakes etc.”

The station project will also include a heritage area and community room and Mrs Wilton hopes Platform 2 will work alongside these to complement what will be available.

The Market Rasen Station Project is being run by a Community Interest Company and the restoration work has been possible through a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

It is hoped the building will be formally opened in July this year.