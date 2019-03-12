Man jailed after attacking partner ‘after losing video game’

A man who attacked his partner after going into a rage when he lost a video game has been jailed for 12 months.

Benjamin Colvin struck Lyndsey Walsh in a temper causing her to fall into a bird cage at their caravan home on the Lincolnshire coast.

Lincoln Crown Court

Ms Walsh suffered a cut head as a result of the incident in January.

Jonathon Dee, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court: “Police were called to their address in Mablethorpe.

“Miss Walsh was clearly injured. She had a cut to the back of her head.

“The defendant had hit her in temper after he lost a video game. He was playing FIFA Football.

“He had gone into a rage and struck her. She fell backwards and struck her head against a bird cage.”

Mr Dee said that Miss Walsh made a statement to police about the incident and said it was not the first time he had hit her.

She said that the previous month he grabbed hold of a cattle prod and pushed it into her chin. The device, which is similar to a taser, was not switched on which meant she did not receive the electric shock that it was capable of delivering.

The court was told that Colvin had served three previous jail sentences for offences of assault and battery.

Benjamin Colvin, 33, of Sutton Road, Trusthorpe, near Mablethorpe, admitted a charge of battery as a result of the incident on January 5.

He also admitted battery and possession of a prohibited weapon as a result of the incident on December 10 involving the cattle prod.

He was jailed for 12 months.

Recorder Tim Green told him: “You have an unenviable record of offending.

“I am of the view that this episode of offending crosses the custody threshold and the only sentence I can impose is one of imprisonment.”

Leanne Summers, in mitigation, said “He was brought up in an abusive background leading him to believe that was the norm. His difficult upbringing has led to mental health problems and difficulties with his partner.

“He has been diagnosed with anxiety and depression. For several months leading up to this he had relapsed and wasn’t taking his medication. He believes that, in part, led him to behave in the way he did on these occasions.”

Miss Summers said Colvin has expressed remorse to his partner for what happened.

“Since being remanded in custody he has been taking his medication and he is a lot calmer.”