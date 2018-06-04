Man found guilty of murder in Ingoldmells

Following trial at Nottingham Crown Court, Steven Feeley, aged 40, of Chapman Court, Ingoldmells has today (Monday) been found guilty of murdering Gareth Bailey in the village last year.

Officers were called to an address in Chapman Court, Ingoldmells, just before 2.30am on Wednesday December 6 last year.

Victim: Gareth Bailey

Gareth Bailey (29) was found seriously injured. He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Feeley is due be sentenced next week.

Following the guilty verdict today, Gareth’s wife Kimberley and the rest of his family and friends released a statement.

The statement reads: “Our lives have been turned upside down following Gareth’s death; we have been left heartbroken and angry that he was taken from us at such a young age. Gareth had so much life still to live and each day is still very difficult and emotional.

“We are struggling to understand why this happened and to come to terms with the fact that we will never see Gareth again.

“Gareth was a person that enjoyed life, he was outgoing, fun and a big character that will be sadly missed by his children, his wife and all his family and friends. The fact that the trial has now ended brings us no satisfaction, and no sentence will ever reflect the loss that we have suffered by his needless and tragic death.

“We will now start to try and rebuild our lives. We ask for privacy and respect from the media at this difficult time and hope that this tragic case highlights to others the devastating impact that can result from people who either carry or are prepared to use knives.”