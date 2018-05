Police have confirmed that a man was taken to hospital via Air Ambulance with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision yesterday evening (Tuesday).

The collision, reported at 5.09pm yesterday, involved two vehicles.

Lincolnshire Police closed the A46 near the Osgodby turn-off for several hours while the incident was dealt with.

No further details have been released at this stage.

If you witnessed the collision or have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101.