Man (51) dies after motorbike crash on A157 at Hainton

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a 51-year-old male motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A157 Louth Road at Hainton.

Police attended a collision involving a car and motorbike just before 8pm on Monday (June 24).

A police spokesman said: “The rider of the bike, from the Chesterfield area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road was closed until around midnight while we dealt with the collision.

“We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage who were in the area at around 8pm to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 411 of June 24.”