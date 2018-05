Police are appealing for information after a male indecently exposed himself to two children in Middle Rasen.

The incident happened at 6.40pm on Tuesday (May 1) at the Middle Rasen Village Hall play park.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Police patrols have been stepped up in this area.

“A good description has been provided but cannot be put out to the public as yet.

“If you have any information regarding this incident please call 101 and quote incident 354 of May 1. Thank you.”