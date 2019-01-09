Making Caistor an ‘excellent place to live’

Caistor’s Mayor has praised townfolk for their community spirit in his New Year message.

Coun Alan Somerscales reflected on both the seasonal celebrations and events throughout the year.

He said: “Well, another year has begun and the Christmas festivities are over for another year.

“Caistor’s community has witnessed many successful events over the past year, culminating in the Town Council’s Christmas Market and Lights Switch On, featuring Goldilocks & the three bears from the CATS pantomime, and the Lions’ Victorian Market.

“This year we had a 46-foot tree in the Market Place, sponsored by Air Fire & Rescue, and suitably bedecked.

“It looked amazing, and is a great achievement for a small town.

“A big thank you to all those involved in making Christmas in Caistor so special.

“This includes: Hansards for their handling of the tree support block and the lifting out of the tree; B.S.B. for providing transport of the tree from Birmingham; Somerscales Timber Merchants Ltd, for lifting the tree into place, and Phil Wilson, who assisted in mounting the lights on the tree and around the Market Place.

“All these companies gave their services free of charge

“And, of course, the team of volunteers comprising Caistor Lions, Caistor Goes, and Caistor Town Council, who not only helped on this occasion, but who have worked together throughout the year.

“I, on behalf of the town council, wish everyone a very happy and prosperous New Year, and I thank all those who work so very hard to make Caistor an excellent place to live.”

• The first Town Council meeting of the new year will be held tomorrow (Thursday) in the Alan Caine Council Room in the town hall, starting with a public forum at 7pm.