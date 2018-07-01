Make a nomination to recognise Lincolnshire’s amazing hospital staff

The 2019 United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Staff Awards are now open for nominations.

This is an opportunity for the people of Lincolnshire to recognise the hard work, dedication and care shown by hospital staff working across the county.

Nominations can be made in 11 categories recognising care and compassion, great teamwork, research and innovation and unsung heroes amongst other things. Anyone can make a nomination- staff, patients and members of the public.

The Great Patient Experience Award is especially important, as it is open only to patient nominations, and winners are judged by a panel of patients.

Trust Chief Executive Jan Sobieraj said: “The 2018 awards were an enormous success, with nearly 800 nominations received, up from 690 the year before. This is a huge number of nominations, which I think reflects just how fantastic our staff really are, and how much our patients appreciate everything that they do.

“The staff awards are a brilliant way to recognise our staff and the amazing work that they do. We want to make the next ceremony even bigger and better than ever before.”

• To nominate someone for an award, please fill in a form available on the Trust website at www.ulh.nhs.uk/about/staff-awards/