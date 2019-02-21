‘Major events’ set to boost Rasen

Seven ‘major events’ aimed at promoting Market Rasen Market Place are set to take place in the town this year.

Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews told February’s Full Council meeting the town’s newly-formed Town Partnership group would be supporting these events and had already been looking at possible themes.

Reporting on the latest developments from the Town Partnership’s latest meeting, Coun Matthews told the meeting: “The group is now starting to talk about supporting council with events in the town.

“Details to be finalised, there are seven major events throughout 2019 on, or around the Market Place, and possibly another event in December at the racecourse.

“That’s in the incubation stages at the moment.

“The meeting structured around themes for these town events.

“We’re working very hard to promote the Market Place.”

The Town Partnership officially set up in December, has already attracted a range of members.

Market Rasen councillor Steve Bunney, who is the Town Partnership’s chairman, told the town council’s January meeting the group would also be working on ‘a survey of the town to see what people want to see in the high street not just now, but in 10 to 15 years’ time’.

A Town Partnership spokesman previously told the Rasen Mail: “There has been good interest from business owners in and around Market Rasen, and chairman Steve Bunney is delighted with the mix of members who represent a wide range of stakeholders.

“The team has identified other stakeholders it would like to engage with and will be approaching them over the coming months.

“New Lincolnshire flags have been installed by the Town Partnership and a number of projects have been identified and are being worked on.

“The Town Partnership are also working closely with WLDC and Market Rasen Town Council on a number of initiatives which will be reported back later in the year.”

The Town Partnership will also oversee where to spend a £24,000 pot of cash left over from Market Rasen’s £200k Portas Pilot funding awards in 2012-13.

Market Rasen Business Improvement Group (MR BIG) beat off competition from hundreds of entries to secure cash in the government’s Portas Pilot project to transform struggling high streets. But, the group disbanded in 2015, with £24,000 unspent.