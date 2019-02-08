Macmillan funding new centre at Lincoln County Hospital

Macmillan Cancer Support is working with United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust to develop a new, modernised and high standard centre for people living with cancer in Lincolnshire.

The new centre, due to open this summer, will provide space to bring together a range of services in one location.

These will include cancer information, emotional support, welfare benefits advice, practical support and signposting to support groups and services.

There are currently 27,826 people living with cancer in Lincolnshire and this number is expected to double by 2030.

While it is important to ensure patients and their families can access information, advice and support at different stages throughout their cancer experience, the current cancer information and support centre at Lincoln County Hospital does not have enough space to offer a full service.

It is difficult to find and operates out of one small room, with no separate private area for patients who may need emotional support.

There is also not enough room to stock the full range of leaflets and information that patients and their families need.

Funded by Macmillan, the new centre will be relocated to the main outpatients entrance, making it more accessible.

It will include a large area to display information and resources; a quiet room, for patients and their families to speak with a member of the Macmillan Cancer Support team, and a group activity room, which could be used by support groups or for other services, such as wig fitting.

Ruth Willis, Macmillan Partnership Manager for Lincolnshire, said: “Cancer is not just about survival, but also living well, so it is vital that we try and support patients with non-clinical needs as well.

“This new centre will offer a space for people with a variety of needs relating to their cancer diagnosis.

“We want to help them find their best way through from the moment of diagnosis, so they are able to live life as fully as they can.”

The new centre at Lincoln County Hospital is part of wider plans to improve access to cancer information and support.

As one of the most rural areas of the UK, there is evidence people living with cancer are not getting the information and support that they need.

Ruth continued: “Through our work with the Lincolnshire Living With Cancer Programme, we know that people living in the county are not always aware of the cancer information and support available to them, or have to travel a long way to access it. This is the one of the steps we are taking in trying to change that.”