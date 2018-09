Organisers of a successful coffee morning in Wragby Methodist Church last Friday were delighted to raise £420 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Pictured are, from left, Mo Fricke, Kath Edmondson, Ann Lambert, Michael Bradley, Sue Johnson and Barbara Bradley.

