‘Love shone down’ on carol service

Schoolchildren took centre stage at West Lindsey District Council’s Civic Carol Service in All Saints Parish Church at Gainsborough, which was filled with families and dignitaries.

Children from Parish Church Primary School, in Gainsborough, sang two songs: ‘It was a Starry Night’ and ‘Love Shone Down,’ with their voices resonating throughout the church.

The service was conducted by the Chairman’s Chaplain, the Rev David Swannack and guests were invited to sing traditional carols such as ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’, ‘O little Town of Bethlehem’ and

‘Joy To The World’.

Chairman of the Council, Coun Pat Mewis welcomed guests to the event and gave the first reading.

She said: “I would like to thank everyone for making the Civic Carol Service a wonderful evening, especially those who undertook a reading.

“I would extend special thanks to the schoolchildren from Parish Church Primary School who performed beautifully and to all their teachers and family for supporting them on the night.”

The Chairman is raising money to support two charities this year: The St Barnabas Hospice and Barnardo’s.