‘Love Market Rasen’ raceday celebration plan

A grand celebration of everything that is great about Market Rasen is to take place at the town’s racecourse in February.

‘Love Market Rasen Raceday’, sponsored by Market Rasen Town Council, is on Sunday, February 17.

And the ‘Love Market Rasen’ theme will resonate through events in the town for the rest of the year.

The event, the first Sunday racing day of 2019, will rejoice in all that is wonderful about the local community.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a range of activities and entertainment facilitated by local businesses, services and community groups, while taking in the excitement and thrills of a day at the races.

There will be a large exhibition marking the rich history of Market Rasen town, kids’ football, golf lessons by professionals from Market Rasen golf course, a comprehensive agricultural machinery display, a pop-up market, and a demonstration by West Wolds U3A.

Schools are also getting involved in the big day - Market Rasen Primary School literature and De Aston School art competition finals will take place.

Racecourse manager Nadia Powell said: “We are inviting the people of Market Rasen to celebrate their racecourse, their town and their community.

“As a major Lincolnshire venue attracting visitors to our town, we are passionate about playing our part in the local economy and community.

“As well as a full programme of jump racing, lots of activities are being laid on for families to enjoy, and so we are looking forward to a great day of sport and entertainment.”

Market Mayor John Matthews said: “Market Rasen Town Council is delighted to sponsor this wonderful community raceday.

“The racecourse is an integral part of the town attracting huge quantities of visitors into our economy, to the shops, eateries, pubs and accommodation providers.

“This initiative not only displays the desire to involve the people and businesses of the town with the racecourse, but also gives an underlying message that the racecourse is an important part of the town, and we are continuing the theme ‘Love Market Rasen’ in events throughout 2019.”

He added: “It’s proving to be a very well supported event. I had a meeting on Tuesday, January 8, and it’s coming together quite quickly.

“It should be a fun day.”