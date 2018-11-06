Love Lincolnshire Wolds conference in Market Rasen

A business conference celebrating the Lincolnshire Wolds is to be held in Market Rasen next month.

The conference, hosted by East Lindsey District Council and West Lindsey District Council, will be held on Tuesday, November 27.

It will take place at Market Rasen Racecourse, and is due to start between 10am and 10.30am, and will finish at 1pm.

The conference will be followed by lunch and the chance to network with other businesses.

The free event is aimed at visitor economy businesses based in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

It will be a chance to see how Lincolnshire Wolds is raising the profile of the area.

There will also be an opportunity to have your say on how it could be developed further.

Businesses will also hear from industry specialists and find out how organisations are working together to get Lincolnshire put back on the map.

Places at the free conference are limited.

Click here to book your place.