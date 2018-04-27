Louth Run for Life next sign-up event is Saturday

If you have felt inspired to lace up your running shoes after seeing the recent London Marathon - why not take on a shorter distance and try this years Louth Run for Life.

The popular annual 5K event is taking place on Sunday, June 24 and raises money for Cancer Research UK.

Whether you want it to be a run, jog or walk and you are a man, woman or child - everyone can get involved.

Sound good and want to get signed up? Then why not pop along to the latest sign up event taking place at Lovelles Estates Agents in the Cornmarket in Louth this Saturday, (April 28), from 9am-1pm.

Simon West, chairman of the Louth Run for Life committee said: “All we try to do year on year is to do our bit in helping to beat cancer sooner.”

“The organisation and planning of the 2018 event is well underway and we are hoping as many people as possible take part.”

The day kicks off with the children’s (Under 12), 1KM race around the town centre, followed by the women’s event at 10.30am and the men’s race starts at 11.45am.

All of the race start and finish from Louth town centre and the men’s and women’s races take in beautiful scenery as their events go through the iconic Hubbard’s Hills.

Now in its 13th year, Louth Run for Life has raised £362,000 and are hoping this year will raise another substantial amount of money to add to this phenomenal total.

*If you can’t make the sign-up event, but still want to take part, you can sign up online via: www.active.com. Type Cancer Research Louth to find the event and click on it to register.