Lottery players get behind the scenes experience at International Bomber Command Centre

Next month, the International Bomber Command Centre is offering a free behind the scenes session with the Digital Archive team to National Lottery players.

The centre near Lincoln is one of hundreds of participating National Lottery-funded visitor attractions across the UK saying ‘thanks’ to people who have raised money for good causes by buying a lottery ticket.

The idea is simple: any visitor who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard on the 6th or 7th December 2018 gets free access to the Digital Archive Experience and can find out what goes on behind the scenes at the IBCC Digital Archive.

Players will be able to handle original documents, digitise 2D and 3D objects, and have a go at creating metadata.

Staff will be on hand to chat about our work and to show you what has gone into the making of this fantastic resource.

You can also view a small exhibition display about the Archive.

Two years ago, the International Bomber Command Centre was awarded £3.2 million by the Heritage Lottery Fund over five years.

The money is being used to develop the Digital Archive, the exhibition and the education provisions.

Nicky van der Drift, CEO of the International Bomber Command Centre said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we’ve been able to do create an innovative and free to active resource on Bomber Command that will preserve the heritage and provide a platform for research and education for generations to come.”

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive of the Heritage Lottery Fund, added: “December is a wonderful time to experience the UK’s rich, diverse and exciting heritage, which has been transformed by more than £7.8bn National Lottery funding since 1994.

“This is a small gesture of thanks and a way of giving something back to the people who buy tickets.”

