Middle Rasen Horticultural Society members began their new year with their annual meeting.

It was also an opportunity for members to show off their talents in the autumn show.

Liz Margrave (pictured above) won the Jack Quibell Best in Show Trophy for her crab apple jelly.

The Society meets in the village hall on the second Thursday of the month, at 7.30pm.

The next meeting is on Thursday, October 11, with a change to the previously advertised speaker.

New members and visitors welcome.