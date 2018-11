Members and friends of Wragby Heritage Group who on Sunday afternoon completed a successful litter pick on the five roads leading into the town and also in the Market Place, where they are pictured above.

More than a dozen large bin bags of rubbish were collected.

The event was organised by heritage group chairman Victor Nash and secretary Gill Smith.

Also taking part in the litter pick but not pictured were Carole Watts and Eileen Barry.

• Photo by John Edwards.