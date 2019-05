Market Rasen’s former Magistrates Court at the Old Police Station is currently marking the centenary of the WI federation in Lincolnshire.

The Lindsey Federation was split into three - Lincolnshire North, Lincolnshire South and Humberside (now Lincolnshire Humber) - in 1977 when it became too large to manage under one.

The exhibition includes the WI’s campaigns and what the WI has to offer today.

Open weekdays 10.30am to 1.30pm, except Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 10am to 1.30pm, until May 24.