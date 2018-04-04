Lincolnshire Young Farmers chairman needs kidney transplant - here’s how you can help

A huge charity fundraiser has been organised after news that Lincolnshire Young Farmers county chairman, Matt Denby, needs a kidney transplant.

Young Farmers clubs across the county are helping to support 23-year-old Matt, from Alford, by selling hundreds of tickets to a dinner and dance on Saturday April 21 at Lincolnshire County Showground – and some YFC members have even offered to give him their kidney as Matt searches for a potential match.

Matthew Denby.

Matt’s father and uncle are currently undergoing tests to see if either are a match, but Matt says he’s had at least five serious offers from Young Farmers too.

Matt, who will need a transplant in the next couple of months, said: “I’m not at a critical stage of total kidney failure or needing dialysis yet.

“The plan is to hopefully have the transplant from a living donor before I need dialysis.”

Matt’s failing kidney function made him decide to use his YFC connections to raise money for Kidney Research UK. He is now organising the dinner and dance with an aim of raising £15,000 through a raffle and auction that includes a three-day holiday on a private yacht and a bottle of whisky signed by the Prime Minister Theresa May MP among the auction lots.

My personal circumstances triggered the idea of hosting the fundraiser for the great work Kidney Research UK do. Matt Denby

Matt said: “I quickly realised I would never have such an opportunity again in my lifetime to have the potential to raise as much money as hosting a charity ball as the chairman of Lincolnshire FYFC, with all the communication methods and connections being county chair brings.

“My personal circumstances triggered the idea of hosting the fundraiser for the great work Kidney Research UK do to increase organ donations and the research and development to cure kidney disease.”

Since Matt became Lincolnshire’s chairman, he has been focused on raising awareness of the fundraising work all of the YFCs in the county do for a range of charities. He introduced a County Cup for the most charitable club, and the YFCs are taking on the challenge to raise as much money as possible through events and activities.

Local YFCs have certainly been doing all they can to support Matt’s event, with more than 700 tickets currently sold - however, Matt is expecting around 1,000 by the booking deadline.

County treasurer and Wragby YFC chairman Alex Olivant completed the #RunForResearch by running a mile each day in January and raised almost £500, the president of the newly-reformed Laceby YFC is running the marathon for kidney research, and a local ‘Open Farm Sunday’ is raising money for the charity with YFC helping with games, tombolas, tractor trailer rides, and the bar.

Matt said: “I would like to thank everyone who has kindly donated raffle prizes and auction lots.

“Without their generosity the event wouldn’t have the capability of raising anywhere near as much money.”

• Anyone interested in buying tickets should contact social@lincsyfc.org.uk by Saturday (April 7), or donate to the fundraiser by visiting: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matthewdenby