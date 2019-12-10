Lincolnshire voter registrations rise by over 7,000

Voter numbers across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire have risen by 7,428 registrations, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In total, more than 787,046 people across Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire have registered for the 2019 General Election on Thursday, compared to 779,618 in 2017.

In fact, the number increased in all but three electoral areas – the Conservative strongholds of South Holland, South Kesteven and Brigg and Goole.

The greatest rise in voter numbers in Lincolnshire took place in Sleaford and North Hykeham, which saw an extra 3,834 people register ahead of the General Election.

The largest decrease was in the South Holland and Deepings ward, which saw 646 people drop off the electoral register.

In Lincolnshire’s capital, the number of people registered to vote in Lincoln has risen by more than 1,600.

A total of 74,778 people have registered to vote across the city for Thursday’s election compared to 73,111 in 2017.

It equates to a difference of 1,667 extra registered voters – 129 more people than Labour candidate Karen Lee’s majority of 1,538 at the last election.

A turnout of 66.6% in 2017 saw 48,718 people vote – if the same percentage were to turn up again this year it could mean 49,802 votes to split across the candidates.

Below is the full list of figures compared to 2017:

LINCOLNSHIRE

Boston

2019: 41,272

2017: 40,124

Difference: +1,148

West Lindsey

2019: 76,343

2017: 75,893

Difference: +450

South Holland and Deepings

2019: 75,728

2017: 76,374

Difference: -646

South Kesteven

2019: 81,502

2017: 81,740

Difference: -238

Sleaford and North Hykeham

2019: 94,761

2017: 90,927

Difference: +3,834

East Lindsey

2019: 79,650

2017: 79,007

Difference: +643

Lincoln

2019: 74,778

2017: 73,111

Difference: +1,667

NORTH LINCOLNSHIRE

2019: Scunthorpe County – 61,975

2017: Scunthorpe County – 61,578

Difference: +397

2019: Brigg and Goole – 65,939

2017: Brigg and Goole – 66,069

Difference: -130

NORTH EAST LINCOLNSHIRE

2019: Great Grimsby – 61,409

2017: Great Grimsby – 61,743

Diff: -334

2019: Cleethorpes – 73,689 (including 18,206 from North Lincs for Barton and Ferry Ward).

2017: Cleethorpes – 73,052 (including 17,339 from North Lincs for Barton and Ferry Ward).

Difference: +637

TOTALS:

2019: 787,046

2017: 779,618

Difference: +7,428