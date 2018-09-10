Lincolnshire’s Conservatives re-adopt Marc Jones for next election

Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, Marc Jones, has become the first police and crime commissioner in the UK to be re-selected for the next election, which is expected in 2020.

Conservative Party members from across Lincolnshire undertook a selection meeting at Bishop Grosseteste University, Lincoln, which was hosting the Lincolnshire Area Conservatives’ 2018 Conference, on Saturday (September 8).

Following an interview and questions Marc Jones was unanimously re-adopted to stand as the Party’s Candidate.

Chairman of Lincolnshire Area Conservative Party, Councillor Mark Storer, said: “There’s no doubt it has been a challenging period in which to oversee policing in the county. Marc has had to grapple with funding issues, bringing policing into the 21st century and balance the needs of both rural and urban policing.”

“Marc has handled that process with tremendous dedication, commitment and intelligence and members wanted to demonstrate their support of the work he has already done and the confidence in him to meet the challenges of the future.

“We are unwavering in our belief that he is the right man to ensure the people of Lincolnshire get the most effective and efficient police force possible.”

Marc Jones was delighted to receive backing from the Party’s membership, and said: “To be re-selected so early in the process is great news and very humbling. I’m extremely grateful for all the support I have received from party colleagues.

“It allows me to focus my energies on the important work of ensuring the policing and victim services provided for the people of this county are the best possible.

“There’s no doubt there are some adversities on the horizon with funding, the changing nature of crime, and transforming services to meet those hurdles but I am determined that Lincolnshire will get the excellence it deserves.”

Chairman of the Conservative Party, Brandon Lewis MP, took to Twitter saying: “Congratulations to Marc Jones who works tirelessly for Lincolnshire.”

Matt Warman, Member of Parliament for Boston and Skegness, added: “It was a pleasure to have Brandon Lewis in Lincolnshire to support our superb Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones.