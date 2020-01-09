Lincolnshire Police signs up to Armed Forces covenant

Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Constable Bill Skelly and the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones have today (Thursday) signed the Armed Forces Covenant, which pledges to support those who have served in the military.

The covenant is an assurance that those who are or have been members of the Armed Forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect.

Signing the Armed Forces covenant, from left - Chief Constable Bill Skelly, Group Captain Gavin Hellard of the RAF and PCC Marc Jones. EMN-200901-153509001

It focusses on helping members of the Armed Forces community have the same access to government and commercial services and products as any other citizen.

Lincolnshire has the second largest population of veterans in the UK – with eight per cent of the country’s ex-servicemen and women living in the county.

The signing, witnessed by Group Captain Gavin Hellard, is the latest in a raft of initiatives by the PCC and the Chief Constable to support veterans.

PCC Marc Jones has already signed up to Project Nova – a scheme which supports veterans who have been arrested or taken into custody.

The project ensures veterans receive the support they need through the legal process and helps with accommodation, employment, drug and alcohol, debt and mental health issues.

In addition the deputy PCC Stuart Tweedale, who served with the RAF, has talked to more than 1,000 veterans in the past 12 months to help them avoid becoming the victim of scams and fraud.

Working with the Royal British Legion he has toured the county offering veterans tips on how to avoid falling victim to the criminals who often prey on former servicemen and women.

Mr Jones said: “Veterans are a hugely important part of our Lincolnshire community and I am delighted by the pledge made today to support them.

“Along with other projects and work done in the county it demonstrates, not just our profound gratitude to those who have served in the forces to protect us all, but also to demonstrate how important they are to our communities.”

Mr Skelly said: “By signing up to the Armed Forces covenant we are recognising that those who have served have given a lot, as have their families in many cases. To make sure they are treated with the same fairness as any other member of society is vital and integral, not only to acknowledge what they have done in service to this country but also because many of these individuals will have key transferable skills, experience, and knowledge which can be of huge

benefit to our communities.

“I’m proud to put my name as Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police to the covenant.”