A Louth man has appeared in court after being charged with stealing a snack - worth 49 pence - from a shop in the town centre.

Kieran Richard Thomas, 34, of Eastgate, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday Friday (May 17) to face a charge of stealing a packet of Fridge Raiders from the Heron Foods store on February 28.

Thomas pleaded not guilty, and his case was adjourned until July 19. He was granted conditional bail until this date.