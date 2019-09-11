Lincolnshire Fire Service chiefs drop Fireman Sam to attract more women

Lincolnshire fire chiefs have defended their decision to no longer use children's TV character Fireman Sam to promote fire safety messages with young people, opting for a more 'gender neutral' approach to attract women into the service.

An email revealed how Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue received negative feedback on their station open day posters and advertising material featuring Fireman Sam as he is not seen as "inclusive."

Lincolnshire’s chief fire officer, Les Britzman, confirmed today (Wednesday): “Firefighters nationally and residents locally have raised some concerns that Fireman Sam doesn’t reflect the fire service today, in terms of both the job itself and our workforce.

"It’s important to us that our open days and community events don’t make anyone feel excluded and therefore we took this decision.

“We always make sure that we include plenty of activities and other ways to engage children and adults, to help them learn more about fire safety and a firefighter’s role.”

As a result of the decision, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue will use its own characters, fire extinguishers Freddy and Filbert, going forward in any promotional material.

The 32-year-old Fireman Sam children’s show, set in the fictional Welsh town of Pontypandy, has previously come under fire after people called for producers to use the term ‘firefighter’ instead of ‘fireman.’

Critics believe that by not using the gender-neutral term, the show is putting young girls off considering a career in the fire service.