Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue: Keep safe on bonfire night

Too many people are still learning painful lessons about fireworks and bonfire safety, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Despite warnings being issued every year about the dangers, Bonfire Night can still be among the busiest times of the year for the county’s firefighters.

In 2017, call-outs attended by Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue more than doubled during the week which included November 5 for incidents related to bonfire night or fireworks.

Dan Moss, LFR Group Manager for Prevention and Protection said: “It’s quite simple with fireworks and bonfires. Follow the instructions and be mindful of the dangers.

“You can reduce the chance of anything unexpected happening by supervising children at all times, keeping pets indoors, making sure everyone is stood well back, and not drinking alcohol if you are lighting fireworks.

“We want people to enjoy themselves but we are urging people not to make it memorable for the wrong reason. Enjoy yourselves, but follow the guidelines and have a safe evening.”

Figures suggest that the safest way to enjoy the annual celebrations is to attend a properly organised, public display.

However fireworks at home can be great fun for all the family if the usual guidelines around using or purchasing the items are followed.

Principal Trading Standards officer Emma Milligan added: “When buying fireworks for home displays please buy them from licenced retailers who have been inspected by Trading Standards or Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service to ensure compliance with important safety legislation.

“Do not buy from car boot sales, market stalls or Facebook traders where it is illegal to sell fireworks without a licence. Always check your fireworks have the important CE mark. We urge consumers to report illegal sales of fireworks to Trading Standards on 0345 4040506.”

Firework Code

Only adults should deal with setting up firework displays, the lighting of fireworks and their safe disposal. Remember, alcohol and fireworks don’t mix!. Children and young people should be supervised, and watch and enjoy fireworks at a safe distance.

• Only buy fireworks which carry the CE mark, keep them in a closed box and use them one at a time

• Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary

• Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back

• Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

• Never return to a firework once it has been lit

• Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

• Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

• Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire

Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.