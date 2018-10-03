Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue recruiting more full time firefighters

For the first time in five years, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is looking outside of the service to fill vacancies for full time firefighters.

The service is seeking to appoint a number of new trainees and applicants do not need to have previous experience to apply.

Councillor Nick Worth, Executive Member for Fire and Rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Serving as a firefighter is an incredibly rewarding career.

“Our firefighters play a key role in keeping our communities safe by undertaking both preventative and reactive work.

“As well as dealing with fires, helping at road accidents, flooding and other natural disasters, they also help educate the community on fire prevention.”

Candidates will be assessed against the National Firefighter Selection Tests, which assess physical ability, working with numbers, situational awareness and problem solving.

Personal qualities and attributes will also contribute to the selection process.

Debbie Yates, Area Manager Corporate Support, said: “First and foremost, we are seeking people with the right personal qualities and attitude to fill these positions.

“Being a firefighter is a demanding and challenging role.

“We’re looking for a combination of practical ability, mental resilience, courage, physical fitness and the ability to remain calm and focused in challenging circumstances.

“We are expecting a large number of applications for these roles but we are also hoping for applications from all areas of the community.”

• A number of taster sessions are being offered which will take place at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s Waddington training centre.

The sessions are aimed at those who are interested in a career in the service but do not have previous experience.

One of the sessions will be offered to women only.

