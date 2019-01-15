Lincolnshire farmers have a ball at annual charity event

The annual Horncastle Farmers’ Ball looks set to have raised thousands of pounds for charities once again.

A total of 466 guests attended the event held at The Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa.

With good food and music from Lincolnshire based band The Baltic Donkeys, chairman of the organising committee Ollie Smith said the event was a success.

Speaking to the Horncastle News, Ollie said: “It was a good do.

“We plan to do the same again next year.”

There is no final figure raised yet, but Ollie hopes that the event raised the same amount as in previous years.

A number of local charities are expected to benefit from the Horncastle Farmers’ Ball - but they will be decided at a later date.

Last year’s ball saw money donated to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, LIVES, the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, Headway, The Getaway Club, Sellwood Gardens Memory Support Group, and Riding For The Disabled.

Prior to the event, staff at The Petwood Hotel reassured residents that steps were taken to minimise noise disruption after neighbours complained eight years ago.