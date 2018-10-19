Lincolnshire County Council confirm A46 in Middle Rasen is back open

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed that the A46 in Middle Rasen re-opened last night (Thursday) on schedule.

The A46 closed from Monday, September 3 to Thursday, October 18 as part of a £600,000 flood prevention scheme.

Some businesses in the village reported that they were losing out on profits during the A46 closure period.

Today (Friday, October 19) a spokesman from Lincolnshire County Council said: “Please note that the A46 re-opened last night on schedule.

“There are minor works being completed today under a local traffic management regime.

“Works will now be taking place on Manor Drive in Middle Rasen which will be closed for up to two weeks.”